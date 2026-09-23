Marco Rubio: There will be no winners in the war between Russia and Ukraine and it would be logical to end it with a pea

There will be no winners in the war between Russia and Ukraine and it would be logical to end it with a peace agreement. This opinion was expressed by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in an interview with WABC radio station, quoted by the State Department website. He noted that although there is currently no peace agreement, one should be achieved, since "that would be a completely logical step".

According to him, the war does not benefit either side and ultimately must be ended through negotiations, since neither side will achieve victory.

"It is certainly harmful to Ukraine and detrimental to the Russian Federation. Things are going badly for them in the war - that is a fact. So ending it would be completely reasonable. But... in such matters, what seems logical doesn't always happen," the Secretary of State noted.

Rubio added that US President Donald Trump has tried to resolve the differences between Ukraine and Russia and - in his opinion - will continue to do so:

"We will continue to try".

He admitted that at the moment the parties are far from a peace agreement, but expressed hope that eventually one will be achieved.

"This war will one day end precisely through negotiations and the conclusion of an agreement... It will not end with a decisive military victory for either side. It will end with an agreement. And the sooner that happens, the fewer people will die and the less destruction there will be," the Secretary of State is confident.