Ukraine strikes Russian command posts and drone warehouses

Ukrainian forces struck a number of Russian military facilities in Donetsk and Luhansk regions on September 22 and on the night of September 23. The information comes from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports News.bg.

According to the Ukrainian side, command posts for controlling unmanned aerial vehicles were hit in the areas of Novoselyvka Persha and Dachne in Donetsk region. A drone warehouse of the Russian Rubicon unit was also hit in the Volnovakha region.

The logistical infrastructure of the Russian forces was also hit. According to the General Staff, a fuel and lubricants depot near Kundryuche in the Luhansk region was hit, as well as warehouses for material and technical equipment in the areas of Khirnyk and Velyka Shishivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Krasnohorivka area, Ukrainian forces also reported a strike on a location where servicemen from a Russian drone unit were concentrated. The Ukrainian General Staff stated that operations against Russian military targets are continuing.

The Russian military command did not provide an independent assessment of the damage to the listed facilities in the aforementioned reports.