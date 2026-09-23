What does the security agreement between the US, Greenland and Denmark contain?

The US, Denmark and Greenland signed a security agreement yesterday, aiming to end months of tension surrounding the self-governing Danish territory, after repeated threats by US President Donald Trump to take control of it, BTA reports.

Here are some of the main elements of the agreement, which supplements the 1951 US-Danish treaty for the defense of Greenland, according to the text published by the Danish government.

What are the military aspects of the agreement?

The agreement allows the US to establish two new military bases - one in Narsarsuaq in southern Greenland and the other in Mestervig on the east coast. The US will also be able to expand its air base at Pitufik, which is currently the only active US base on the island.

US aircraft and vessels will be granted overflight, landing and underwater navigation rights throughout Greenland, including its territorial waters.

The agreement does not specify the number of US troops or a specific timeframe for the implementation of the agreements.

How does the agreement fit in with NATO?

The agreement supports a stronger NATO presence in the Arctic, and Denmark has committed to further strengthening its own security measures in the region.

If Greenland ever becomes independent, Denmark and Greenland must ensure that the new state remains in NATO, applying for membership if necessary.

Non-NATO countries are not allowed to maintain a permanent military presence in Greenland.

What rights does Greenland have?

The agreement states that it respects Greenland's right to self-determination.

The agreement requires the United States to act in a manner that respects Greenlandic society and the way of life of the Greenlandic people.

What are the economic aspects of the agreement?

The agreement does not affect U.S. interests or investments in Greenland's mining and natural resource sectors.

The agreement prohibits investors from countries outside NATO, NATO partners, or the European Union from gaining control or significant influence over sensitive sectors in Greenland.

Greenland will screen investments to ensure that these rules are followed.

What's next?

The parliaments of Greenland and Denmark must approve the agreement before it can enter into force.

The agreement has no expiration date. and can only be changed by mutual consent.