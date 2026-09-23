The 2026 analysis reports an increase in defects in electric vehicles and smart systems, while classic gasoline engines maintain high stability. The results of the large-scale study “China Automobile Quality Research 2026“ (AQR), jointly conducted by the specialized platform Chezhiwang and the consulting company Car Research, officially identified the leaders in reliability in the world's largest automobile market.

Unlike traditional rankings based on subjective expert assessments, the current index relies on a strictly processed volume of consumer signals. For the first eight months of the year, the system received over 180,000 confirmed complaints from owners, which represents an increase of 15.46% compared to the same period last year.

The data shows that over 77% of the registered defects are related to technical and production problems, with the most serious share being disturbances in the intelligent interior interfaces, auxiliary driver assistance systems and electrical architecture.

Interestingly, conventional gasoline engines and the quality of the exterior assembly remain at significantly higher levels. Car Research notes that despite the decline in demand for gasoline cars due to the steady rise of new energy vehicles (NEVs), traditional powertrains continue to show higher production maturity.

In the comparative analysis of ecological powertrains, serial hybrids (EREVs) show fewer defects compared to pure electric vehicles and classic PHEV systems. However, almost all battery-powered models share a similar challenge - a discrepancy between real-world mileage and catalog data, as well as deviations in the declared charging speed.

In the segment of classic gasoline sedans, the championship was won by the Volkswagen Passat, produced by the joint venture with FAW. In the premium sedans with internal combustion engines, the Audi A5L Sportback, also produced by SAIC, took the lead. The SUV category was led by the GWM Tank 300 among Chinese brands, while the FAW Toyota Crown Kluger took first place among foreign partnership models. The title of most reliable premium crossover went to the Cadillac XT5. The GAC M8 was the leader in the minivan class, and the Maxus Interstellar X won first place among pickups.

In the all-electric models, the awards were distributed according to price categories. The affordable Wuling Bingo took first place in the entry-level, the Roewe D6 was named the champion in the mid-range, and the Li Auto i6 won in the higher segment. In the semi-premium models, the Voyah Dream + prevailed, while the sporty Xiaomi SU7 Ultra won first place in the luxury category.

Plug-in hybrids also revealed their favorites. In the mid-range price class, the undisputed winner was the Hongqi HS6 PHEV, which has one of the longest autonomous ranges on the market. Higher up the price scale, the BYD Fang Cheng Bao Ti 7 took the lead. In the semi-premium hybrids category, the ID. Era 9X, developed by SAIC and the German concern Volkswagen, won, and the Buick Century was declared the best luxury hybrid model.

The overall customer satisfaction index, measuring the subjective impressions of owners, was also published at the same time. In the gasoline liftbacks from local brands, the Changan Uni-V received the highest rating, in the joint ventures - Changan Ford Mondeo, and in the premium sector - BMW 5 Series.

In the conventionally powered SUVs, the Hongqi HS5 won among Chinese manufacturers, the GAC Toyota Wildlander topped the mass segment of joint ventures, and the Volvo XC60 became the leader in the premium category. The Buick GL8 remained the dominant choice for minivans.

In pure electric vehicles, the MG4, GAC Aion i60, Xiaomi YU7, Nio ES8 and Lotus Emeya generated the highest satisfaction across price points. In the hybrid sector, the most positive reviews were reported by owners of the Nissan N6, Luxeed R7, Denza N8L and Aito M9.