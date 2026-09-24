The US has invited Putin to participate in the G20 summit in Miami in December, where he could meet US President Donald Trump again. This was stated on Thursday by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by the BBC.

"It is premature to talk about this yet, a decision has not been made yet. We really accept this kind invitation with gratitude. We appreciate it and it will be considered," Peskov told journalists.

The US has invited Putin to the G20 summit to be held in Miami in December, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed on Wednesday. He made the statement after a conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The meeting between Rubio and Lavrov lasted 52 minutes.

"We invited President Putin to the G-20. We believe that this is an opportunity for him to talk not only with our president, but also with other world leaders. We hope that he will accept the invitation and that such a meeting will take place in December," Rubio said.

The US Secretary of State specified that a possible new meeting between Trump and Putin has not yet been agreed upon.

Peskov stressed that regardless of the decision on Putin's participation, Russia intends to be represented at the forum.

"Participation can be at the highest level or at a lower, working level. But in any case, Russia intends to continue its participation as effectively as possible," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Putin and Trump last met in Anchorage, Alaska, in August 2025. If the Russian president accepts the G-20 invitation, the Miami forum would create an opportunity for another personal meeting between the two leaders.