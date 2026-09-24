Russian drone "Gerber" found after crash in Moldova

The drone that crashed near the Moldovan village of Chernitsa in the Floresti region is a Russian drone "Gerber". This was established during the analysis of the fragments found at the scene, reports the IPN agency, reports Focus.

The Moldovan police indicate that this is the first officially registered case of the discovery of a drone of this type in the country.

According to preliminary examinations, the device was equipped with an on-board camera. During the flight, it hit a tree, then fell into an agricultural field near a farm and an explosion followed. No one was injured in the incident.

Moldovan authorities continue to clarify the exact model, manufacturer and technical characteristics of the drone. Final conclusions will be made after the completion of specialized examinations.

The incident occurred against the backdrop of a series of violations of Moldovan airspace by drones during Russian attacks on Ukraine and the Odessa region. Residents of two areas near the border reported explosions, after which police teams found the remains of the drone.