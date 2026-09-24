Russian missiles shot down! Ukrainian army boasts spectacular successes against enemy artillery

On the night of September 24, Ukraine's air defense (ADF) systems shot down or neutralized 227 Russian air targets, including four Zircon anti-ship missiles and three ballistic missiles (Iskander-M, S-400 or KN-23).

The Ukrainian Air Force reported this, noting that the list also includes one Banderol/Dan-T aircraft and 219 Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) - specifically, the Shahed models and "Gerbera", as well as other types of drones, UNIAN reports.

The main targets of the Russian strikes were the Odessa and Kiev regions. "Zircon" anti-ship missiles were used from the Russian Kursk, Rostov and Oryol regions; with "Iskander-M", S-400 and KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Kursk and Bryansk regions (Russia); as well as with 282 strike UAVs - including jet models, "Gerbera" drones, "Banderol" (Dan-T) barrage munitions and "Parody" decoy drones. - from the following directions: Orel, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Donetsk, Gvardeyskoye and Chauda, as well as from the waters of the Sea of Azov.

Hits were recorded in 13 places, while debris from intercepted targets fell in 10 places.

The attack is reportedly continuing, with dozens of Russian UAVs currently in the airspace.

In a statement to journalists in New York, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that on the night of September 24, Russian forces launched a ballistic missile attack in three waves. 60% of ballistic missiles successfully shot down over Kiev:

"Today, 60% of ballistic missiles were shot down over Kiev... I would have liked to have shot down more... But 60% were intercepted - not 10% and not zero. There were times this year when not a single one was shot down. And this was not due to a lack of experience, but due to a shortage of missiles".