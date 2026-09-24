Very sensitive information! Hackers claim to have breached secret FBI servers

A hacking group has announced that it has stolen a large amount of confidential information on thousands of FBI employees. It is a data breach that would be a shocking incident for the leading law enforcement agency in the United States, writes "The New York Times".

The group, calling itself ShinyHunters, claims that the data was stolen from the bureau's online recruitment portal and includes the names of current and former agents, as well as job applicants, along with their home addresses, phone numbers, spouses' names, certain medical information and more.

"We have compromised the FBI," the hackers said in an online message addressed to FBI Director Kash Patel. ShinyHunters said they targeted the FBI in retaliation for a public warning the bureau issued in the spring that exposed the group's tactics. The group is demanding that the FBI correct or remove the warning, which alleges that ShinyHunters harass victims and their loved ones through threats or coercion. The hackers have given the agency a week to comply with their demands.

An FBI spokesman confirmed the security breach, saying the bureau is aware of the allegations and is investigating.

Current and former FBI employees, as well as cybersecurity experts who track criminal groups, say the breach appears authentic and represents a potentially catastrophic security breach and a threat to the bureau's counterintelligence efforts. If the personal data of FBI agents is published on the "dark web", it could fall into the hands of foreign agencies.

ShinyHunters is a hacking group that has been operating for years. It is responsible for a series of large-scale breaches that have attracted widespread public attention.