An invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin to participate in the G20 summit in Miami in December could be perceived by Moscow as an encouragement to continue its aggression against Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Thursday, quoted by "Reuters".

"If an invitation to Putin for the G20 could bring us closer to a just peace, I would be all for it," Tusk told a news conference.

However, the Polish prime minister expressed concerns that at this stage Moscow could interpret the US invitation differently.

"But - and this is both my concern and what experience suggests to me - at this stage Russia could perceive this as encouragement to continue his aggressive policy. That's what I fear," Tusk said.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday that Washington had invited Putin to the G20 summit in Miami. He said the US hoped the Russian president would accept the invitation, which would give him the opportunity to talk to both President Donald Trump and other world leaders.

The Kremlin had earlier confirmed receipt of the invitation. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said a decision on Putin's participation had not yet been made and the issue would be considered.

Regardless of whether Putin will personally attend the summit, Moscow intends to participate in the G20 forum, with Russian representation at the highest or lower level.