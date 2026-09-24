Kazakhstan declares September 25 a Day of Mourning

The tragedy occurred on September 24 during a combat training mission on the coast of the Caspian Sea. Due to a sharp deterioration in weather conditions and increased winds, 19 servicemen were stranded at sea. Nine of them died, three were rescued, and one was hospitalized. The search and rescue operation continues.

The Prosecutor General's Office of Kazakhstan has opened a criminal case into the death of the servicemen. An investigative working group has been formed, including employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and the prosecutor's office, and the necessary forensic examinations have been assigned. The investigation is under strict supervision.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his condolences to the families and friends of the deceased servicemen and ordered that necessary measures be taken to establish all the circumstances surrounding the incident and provide assistance to their families.

A government commission was established by order of Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov to investigate the causes of the tragedy. It is headed by Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev, who was instructed to immediately send a dispatch to the scene of the incident.

The naval exercises “Khazar Korgani 2026“ began on September 22 in the Kazakh sector of the Caspian Sea. Over 500 servicemen, ships and boats of the Navy, hydrographic vessels, coast guard units of the Border Service of the National Security Committee and aircraft of the Air Defense Forces participated in them.

It is also reported that the celebrations for the City Day in Aktau have been canceled after the deaths of the servicemen.