Lockheed Martin shows off second flight of HIMARS successor: PrSM ballistic missile

Lockheed Martin has shown off the second test flight of the PrSM (Precision Strike Missile) Increment 2 ballistic missile. The company posted a video of the test launch from an M142 HIMARS launcher on the X social network.

"The PrSM Increment 2 program is progressing. The latest flight tests demonstrated a launch from the HIMARS system and hitting a sea target. In addition, the US Army has awarded us a $1.2 billion IDIQ contract to begin production," the statement said.

The company stressed that flight tests were successful and that the next step is the delivery of the systems to the troops.

Lockheed Martin also said that additional flight tests are planned for 2027. Meanwhile, work is underway to increase production capacity, with production volumes increasing in line with the increasing number of orders.

Test flight of the PrSM ballistic missile

Defense Express notes that launching production simultaneously with the tests will allow for faster delivery of the systems to the troops and will provide a larger supply of missiles for test firing, including during military exercises.

"Currently, production of the initial version PrSM Increment 1 is underway, which replaces ATACMS and has already been used in combat conditions. This transition and combat deployment led to a critical reduction in the US Army's ballistic missile stockpile, which caused a shortage of ballistic weapons and a halt to ATACMS deliveries to allies, experts note.

They also emphasize that the Increment 2 version is expected to reach initial operational readiness within five years, making it very likely that the new version will also be included in the overall production increase.

The PrSM missile - what is known about it

The PrSM missile offers a significantly greater range compared to the ATACMS. The basic version of the PrSM, also known as Increment 1, has demonstrated the ability to hit targets at a distance of at least 500 kilometers.

The US Army, which is leading the PrSM program, aims to eventually increase the range to approximately 650 kilometers. However, a version of the missile with a range of at least 1,000 kilometers is also being developed. The longest-range ATACMS variants can hit targets up to 300 kilometers away.

It is not clear from where the PrSM or ATACMS missiles were launched during the strikes on Iran as part of Operation Epic Fury. However, the PrSM missile has approximately twice the range, which would significantly increase the number of targets at risk from anywhere in the region.