Kim heads to Moscow! Russia has invited North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for an official visit

Russia has invited North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to arrive on an official visit to the country, the schedule of which will be agreed upon through diplomatic channels. This was stated in an interview with TASS by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko, BTA reports.

"The leader of the DPRK has an invitation to visit our country. In Russia, they will always be glad to see the leader of the DPRK. The schedule of the visit will be agreed through diplomatic channels," Rudenko said.

The minister also noted that the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Russia and North Korea signed in Pyongyang in June 2024 has brought "traditionally friendly Russian-North Korean relations to a qualitatively new allied level."

"In accordance with the spirit and letter of the new founding treaty, intensive work is being carried out at various levels within the framework of an active dialogue with the DPRK to further improve bilateral interaction, including in practical areas along the lines of the intergovernmental commission for trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation," Rudenko said.

In recent years, Moscow and Pyongyang have significantly strengthened bilateral ties, with North Korea sending troops to support Russian forces fighting in the war with Ukraine in 2024 and deepened its military cooperation with Russia under the terms of the mutual defense treaty, Reuters notes.