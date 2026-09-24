Trump says he had a "great meeting" with Xi Jinping

US President Donald Trump said he had a "great meeting" with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

Trump made the statement to journalists in response to their questions before the two leaders boarded the helicopter "Marine Wan" on the White House grounds for a brief tour with him.

Earlier today, Trump received Xi at the White House, while the first ladies of the United States and China had separate programs in Washington.

The American leader said at the beginning of his meeting with Xi that the two would discuss hot issues.

According to the Chinese news agency Xinhua, during the conversation, Xi urged the United States and Iran to resolve their differences as soon as possible through negotiations. The Chinese leader also urged Trump to exercise caution on the Taiwan issue, according to the same source.

First ladies of the United States and China, Melania Trump and Peng Liyuan, visited one of the largest museums of Asian art in the United States today, the Associated Press reported. The visit is part of a separate program planned for the Chinese first lady as part of the official visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Washington.

The first ladies toured the Smithsonian's National Museum of Asian Art. There, they saw the "Peacock Room" - an ornate dining room in green, blue and gold that was originally located in a London mansion before being opened to visitors in Washington in 1923. The room was created by American artist James McNeil Whistler.

They also viewed the oil painting "The Princess from the Land of Porcelain" Whistler, displayed in the room, which depicts a woman in a kimono standing and holding a fan.

Melania and Peng's last official meeting was in 2017, when President Donald Trump visited Beijing during his first tour of Asia. The first ladies had tea and visited a school to watch a student song and dance performance. Melania Trump did not accompany her husband on his visit to Beijing earlier this year.

Peng, a soprano, has been making more public appearances than her predecessors, who rarely participated in state visits and usually stayed in the background.

The Trumps are hosting a state dinner at the White House tonight in honor of the Chinese first family.