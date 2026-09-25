Zelensky: India, Turkey, Egypt in talks on Black Sea shipping

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that India, Turkey, Egypt and other Middle Eastern countries are participating in talks to resume shipping in the Black Sea, Reuters reported, BTA reports.

Zelensky specified that he had personally spoken with the leaders of some of these countries, while the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry had maintained diplomatic contacts with their representatives. The main topic of the talks is the restoration of shipping and ensuring conditions for the safe movement of commercial ships.

“In addition to these countries, other countries have also made proposals to restore shipping in the Black Sea“, the Ukrainian president said.

The Black Sea remains a key route for the export of grain, oil and other goods, but military actions between Russia and Ukraine have increased the risks for commercial shipping. Due to the increased number of attacks in recent months, the insurance market in London has expanded the area defined as high-risk to the entire Black Sea.