Fuel prices in Romania hit new record highs

Fuel prices in Romania have hit new record highs, reports Digi24. This morning, diesel crossed the psychological threshold of 11 lei (2.09 euros) per liter, and gasoline - 10 lei (1.90 euros) per liter.

The latest price increase brings fuel prices in the country to unprecedented levels, local media comment, adding that this will inevitably affect prices in stores. The first increases caused by the fuel price hike will affect perishable foods: meat, milk, fruits and vegetables, says Antena 1 TV in a report on the subject.

The jump is expected to trigger a new wave of price increases in the service sector as well.

Romania is among the leading countries in the EU in terms of fuel price increases (over 26 percent growth on an annual basis), writes the newspaper “Adeverul“. The media outlet notes the paradox that despite having its own oil production and operating refineries, the country remains highly dependent on imported raw materials (over 60 percent of imported oil comes from Kazakhstan), which makes it vulnerable to external shocks.