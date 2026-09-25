btaRomania abolishes the toll for the Danube Bridge and suggests that Bulgaria do the same,

From October 1, Romania will abolish the toll for crossing the Danube Bridge in the direction from Giurgiu to Ruse, the State Secretary at the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of Romania, Horacio Cosma, told BTA.

“We have informed the Bulgarian government and suggested that it consider a similar measure to abolish the toll in the section from Ruse to Giurgiu“, he added.

When asked by BTA whether such a move would not require an additional agreement between the governments of the two countries, Horacio Cosma explained that existing agreements allow for such changes.

On Wednesday (September 23), Transport Minister Radu Miruca announced that drivers will no longer pay tolls for crossing the key bridges over the Danube River in Romania, starting from October 1 this year year. The complete abolition of tolls will cover three of the busiest bridge facilities in the region: the Giurgiu-Rousse bridge, connecting Romania and Bulgaria (on the way out of Romania towards our country); the Fetești-Cherna Voda bridge on the Black Sea highway and the Giurgiu-Vadu Oi bridge, connecting the Muntenia and Dobrudzha regions.

The measure will put an end to the long queues of cars and trucks that traditionally form at toll booths, especially during peak summer and holiday periods, local media commented, adding that the decision is a strategic step towards improving regional connectivity and is expected to have a serious positive impact on bilateral trade and tourism between Bulgaria and Romania.