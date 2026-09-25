One of three people shot dead in Donald Trump campaign rally attempt dies

James Copenhaver, one of three people shot dead in the attempt to assassinate Donald Trump during a campaign rally, has died, reports "Sky News".

He was in the stands during the event in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024, when a 20-year-old gunman opened fire from a nearby rooftop.

During the assassination attempt on the then-presidential candidate, one of the bullets grazed Trump's right ear.

Copenhaver was hit in the arm and His lawyer, Joseph Feldman, said Copenhaver died surrounded by his family at the age of 76. "James' dedication to this great country was a defining part of his life," the statement said. "As a veteran, he proudly served our country in the armed forces, and his love for his country never wavered." James was a true American patriot who deeply believed in the freedoms and ideals upon which this nation was founded, and embodied the best qualities of our great country."

It is not clear whether Copenhaver died from the wounds he sustained in the shooting.

He has undergone several surgeries, including for a ruptured colon, and has been left with permanent damage to his kidneys and other organs, as well as loss of sensation in his leg.

Trump also paid tribute to Copenhaver, calling him a "true American patriot."

"Jim showed tremendous courage by boldly continuing to FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT and maintain his positive spirit despite unimaginable hardship," he wrote on social media.

In June, Copenhaver and his wife, Marianne, filed a lawsuit against the federal government, saying that the Secret Service and the Department of Homeland Security "completely failed" to provide adequate security for the rally.

Two other rally participants were also shot - David Dutch, who survived, and Corey Comperetore, who shielded his family from the bullets and was killed.