Hungary continues to block Ukraine's accession to the European Union, Deutsche Welle reports, citing sources.

According to the media, the reason for Budapest's blocking of the opening of the last four clusters on Ukraine's accession to the EU is the unresolved problems with the rights of the Hungarian national minority in Transcarpathia, a high-ranking official of the European institutions said, who wished to remain anonymous.

Hungarian diplomats representing Budapest's interests in Brussels "follow instructions coming from above, from the capital," the DW source said.

"If the prime minister indicates to act in a certain way, the ambassador is forced to do so, otherwise he will have to resign," he added.

The negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU are structured into six thematic groups: two of them were opened in June and July 2026, and the remaining four are already technically ready to open, as Kiev has fulfilled all the necessary conditions for this, the European Commission announced. However, their opening depends on reaching a consensus among the 27 EU member states, notes DW.

Source: www.focus-news.net