Russia hits EU arms "gateway" to Ukraine

The Russian Defense Ministry said that overnight strikes were carried out on targets in the Odessa region, Kiev and the Black Sea. The ministry claims that among the targets hit were a port in Vilkovo, a road bridge in Mayaki and a logistics center of “Nova Poshta“.

“In the city of Odessa and the Odessa region, a port in the settlement of Vilkovo was hit, through which weapons and ammunition from European countries entered Ukraine, as well as a road bridge in the settlement of Mayaki, used for transporting military cargo to units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine“, the Russian ministry said in a statement.

Moscow also points out that a logistics center of “Nova Poshta“ in the Odessa region was hit. According to the Russian version, military cargo for the needs of the Ukrainian army was stored there. The Russian Defense Ministry did not report on the number of drones used, casualties or the extent of damage.

Allegations of a strike on a data center in Kiev

In the same report, the Russian ministry stated that the data processing center “Kosmonova“ was hit in Kiev. According to Moscow, the facility provided mobile internet and supported the “Starlink“ satellite communications system in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces.

The Russian side also reported that a sea cargo ship in the Black Sea was hit. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the ship was carrying military cargo to Ukraine, but the name of the vessel, its flag, or the location of the incident were not specified.

There is no confirmation of all the targets listed

The Ukrainian authorities have not publicly confirmed the destruction of the specific targets listed by the Russian ministry. Separately, on September 25, “DTEK Odessa Electric Power“ reported that a Russian drone had hit a car belonging to its team in the Odessa region. One power engineer was killed and another was injured in the incident.

Earlier in September, the Russian Ministry of Defense also reported strikes on logistics centers and port infrastructure in the Odessa region, including facilities that Moscow said were used to supply the Ukrainian armed forces. Independent confirmation of the claimed damage and the military purpose of all the listed sites has not been provided.

Sources: Interfax, Yuzhny Kuryer