Poland has taken an extraordinary decision: each individual pilot can decide to shoot down a foreign plane

Poland announced today an easing of rules for using its air force when its radars detect an intruding aircraft - measures that are usually applied only in case of war, Agence France-Presse reported.

The Polish Ministry of Defense intends to allow "the pilot or the operational commander to make a decision to shoot down a foreign plane based on radar data or other information integrated into the system", Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk said. Peacetime rules require visual identification of the aircraft.

This is another measure aimed at strengthening the defense capabilities of Poland - a NATO and EU member state - at a time when the war in neighboring Ukraine is about to enter its fifth winter, and allies warn of a growing threat from Russian drones.

"We cannot remain passive in the face of threats, and it seems that they will become more numerous," said Tomczyk.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk recently said that Russia is likely to launch "hybrid attacks" with drones and missiles against Kiev's allies, including Warsaw.

Poland, which is among the countries with the largest defense investments within NATO as a share of gross domestic product, accuses Russia of carrying out "hybrid" provocations on its territory, specifically drone incursions and violations of its airspace.

The country has become a major transit hub for Western military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.