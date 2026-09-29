Ukraine Receives Over 300 Penguin Reconnaissance Drones

Ukraine has received more than 300 Penguin reconnaissance drones from the American aerospace and defense company Redwire. Deliveries will begin in 2022, and the version currently in use is the upgraded Penguin Mk2X. It is designed for reconnaissance, surveillance and reconnaissance and is distinguished by greater endurance, range and flight altitude compared to earlier models.

The exact indicators of the maximum altitude and flight distance are not disclosed. However, it is known that the Mk2X rises significantly higher than the devices delivered in 2022. This makes it difficult to intercept it by FPV strike drones used on the battlefield. Penguin is a small fixed-wing drone that transmits intelligence to operators.

Camera allows for longer range surveillance

The Mk2X is equipped with a stabilized Octopus 180 camera. It is manufactured by Redwire's Latvian subsidiary and allows operators to observe targets from a longer range and with higher accuracy. Image stabilization is important for long-term flight and when monitoring moving objects.

The drone is designed, manufactured and tested in Latvia. There, Redwire maintains a flight operations team that trains Ukrainian operators. The company also has an office and employees in Ukraine engaged in technical support, repairs, training and engineering support.

Manufacturer prepares Penguin Mk3

Redwire points out that the modular design of the system allows for faster implementation of changes. “The survivability of a drone depends on its adaptability”, the company says. In wartime, technologies must be updated frequently, as the adversary quickly finds countermeasures to existing solutions.

The next version, the Penguin Mk3, has already been ordered by a NATO country. It will be able to take off and land vertically, have multiple cargo bays, and carry more equipment than earlier models. The design is also designed for winter operations, and can be operated by a crew of two.

The development of the Penguin fits into the broader efforts of Latvia and other NATO countries to counter drones. Latvia is building an automated system to detect Russian drones along its border with Russia, which should allow the use of cheaper means of interception, without having to respond to every violation with fighter jets.

Sources: UNIAN, Defence Blog