Rubio: US, Denmark to vet investments in Greenland

Investments in sensitive sectors of Greenland will be vetted by the US and Denmark, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said. According to him, the aim is to prevent the entry of companies linked to China or other non-NATO countries that Washington defines as adversaries.

“Before any company invests there, it will have to be vetted by us and Denmark“, Rubio said in an interview given on September 22, when the US, Denmark and Greenland signed a new security agreement in the Arctic and North Atlantic.

The text of the agreement covers “particularly sensitive sectors or activities“, including critical infrastructure and resource extraction. Countries or investors from countries that are not NATO members, NATO partners or members of the European Union will not be able to gain control, significant influence or access to non-public information if this could threaten national security or public order.

The wording does not mean that all investments in Greenland will need separate permission from Washington. According to the agreed text, Denmark and Greenland will apply their laws to screen foreign investments, and Danish authorities will consult with US authorities. Investments from countries outside the specified groups may be allowed if the parties agree that they do not pose a threat.

New US military presence

The agreement provides for the US to modernize and expand the base “Pitufik“ and to create additional defense zones in Narsarsuaq and Mestervig. Washington will be able to propose other defense zones, with the specific parameters to be agreed upon between the parties.

The deal was signed by President Donald Trump, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Fredrik Nielsen on September 22 in New York. It was reached after months of tension caused by Trump's insistence that the United States gain control of the island.

The agreement has no deadline, but is not yet in force. It will enter into force after the necessary parliamentary procedures in Denmark and Greenland are completed.

Sources: Reuters