The Russians do not stop attacking civilian infrastructure in the Odessa region, Ukraine announced

Eight people have been injured so far as a result of attacks against the Ukrainian Odessa region, the chairman of the Odessa regional military administration Oleg Kiper announced on his channel in the Telegram application, BTA reported.

"The Russians do not stop attacking civilian infrastructure facilities in the Odessa region. As a result of the strikes, a civilian enterprise was destroyed, where six people were injured," Kiper announced.

According to his information, the Russians have caused damage to port infrastructure facilities, a lyceum, an animal shelter, a private residential building, cars and freight transport.

"Two more people have been injured. All the injured are receiving medical assistance. The fires that broke out as a result of the strikes were extinguished by firefighters," Kiper also pointed out. The relevant services are eliminating the consequences of the attacks.

The Bulgarians in the Odessa region number over 150,000 people and are the third largest according to the latest official census in Ukraine. 50-60 thousand Bulgarians live in the city of Odessa itself. The largest compact Bulgarian population is concentrated in the Bolgrad, Izmail and Belgorod-Dnestr regions.