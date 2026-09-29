Britain discusses possible diesel export ban with US

Great Britain has started talks with the US about a possible restriction of US diesel exports and is preparing its own measures in case of fuel shortages. This was stated by the Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healy to the BBC, reports News.bg.

According to him, London is “working closely“ with Washington, while the Donald Trump administration is considering various options for restricting diesel exports. The US president said over the weekend that he was considering such a measure “very seriously“.

Healy described the situation with diesel prices in the UK as “extreme“ and indicated that the government has its own stocks that can be used if necessary. London is also seeking a diplomatic solution to the conflict with Iran, which is among the main factors disrupting global energy supplies.

The UK is heavily dependent on diesel imports, with the US providing a significant portion of supplies. According to data cited by Reuters, the US share was about 31% of British oil product imports in 2025, and the country imports nearly 55% of the diesel it consumes.

On September 28, the average price of diesel in the UK reached a new record. According to the RAC, it was about 199.18 pence per liter, surpassing the previous peak of 199.09 pence, recorded in June 2022.

Washington has not yet made a final decision on banning exports. The White House is also considering other options to curb prices, including expanding the use of cheaper red-label diesel and voluntary restrictions by US refiners.

A possible export ban could seriously affect European markets, as limiting US supplies would increase competition for available diesel. That is why the British government is already preparing options for a response.

Amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East and uncertainty about supply, oil prices also remain high. On Tuesday, Brent futures rose to around $106.99 a barrel, while US WTI reached around $94.