Lavrov allowed Turkey to transfer S-400 to another friendly country

Russia allows the possibility of Turkey transferring the S-400 air defense systems purchased from Moscow to another country, but only with explicit Russian approval. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in New York, reports “Kathimerini“, writes News.bg.

According to him, the possible recipient should be a “responsible“ country that maintains friendly relations with Russia. Moscow is also demanding guarantees that the systems will not be subsequently transferred to another country.

“There is such a possibility when the country to which these S-400s will be transferred is responsible and maintains friendly relations with the Russian Federation“, Lavrov said.“

He specified that at the moment there is no specific request from Ankara for the transfer of the systems. “When a request is received, then we will understand what our Turkish colleagues intend to do“, the Russian Foreign Minister pointed out.

Information has been appearing in the Turkish media for months that Ankara is looking for an opportunity to transfer the S-400s to a third country. The United Arab Emirates has been cited as a possible recipient, but there has been no official confirmation of a deal.

Turkey acquired the Russian S-400s for billions of dollars, which led to its exclusion from the US F-35 fighter jet program and sanctions from Washington. Subsequently, resolving the dispute over the Russian systems became one of the issues surrounding Ankara's possible return to the F-35 program.