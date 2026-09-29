Iran Warns US: If Our Security Is Not Guaranteed, There Will Be No Safe Infrastructure

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf Has Issued a Sharp Warning to the US and Other Countries Amid Tensions Over the Strait of Hormuz and Continued Diplomatic Attempts to Reach an Agreement Between Washington and Tehran, News.bg Reports.

During a public video conference, Ghalibaf Said that if Iran's security is not guaranteed, there will be no safe infrastructure in the region. He made the comment in connection with the latest statements by US President Donald Trump about the Strait of Hormuz and the movement of ships through it.

“In a region where we do not sell oil, no one will sell oil, and if our security is not guaranteed, there will be no safe infrastructure“, said Ghalibaf.

He stressed that Iran will not be intimidated by threats, diplomatic pressure or blockade. According to him, any aggression or “adventurism“ against the country will receive a “firm, painful, precise and swift“ response.

Ghalibaf's statement comes after the departure of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi from New York, where he held a series of diplomatic consultations.

In parallel, Washington and Tehran continue indirect talks through intermediaries. A US official said that President Donald Trump is ready to discuss easing sanctions and releasing frozen Iranian assets as part of a possible agreement, but on condition that Iran makes concrete progress on the nuclear issue.

On the US side, the talks are being led by special envoy Steve Whitkoff, Jared Kushner, Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. According to the US official, Iran has shown a willingness to be flexible on nuclear issues, but there remains a disagreement on the deadlines for implementing any commitments.

Trump himself said on Sunday that he expects new talks with Iran this week. However, he described the latest Iranian proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz as “unacceptable“.

Araghchi, for his part, reported that Tehran has held additional indirect talks with Washington through Qatari intermediaries in New York. The Iranian foreign minister said that he expects an official response from the US side.