Ryanair warns: Airlines cannot keep fares low at current oil levels

Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said demand for air travel remained very strong as airlines kept fares low, but warned that this could not continue at current oil levels, Reuters reported.

O'Leary also commented that in the event of a delay in the certification of the Boeing Max 10 aircraft (Boeing Max 10), the company hopes it will be “a matter of days, not weeks or months“.

“We still expect to receive the first 15 MAX 10 aircraft in the spring of 2027“, he said at a conference in Warsaw.

“Ryanair“ plans to base three additional aircraft at “Warsaw-Modlin“ airport, which will cost $300 million, to serve an expected doubling of passenger numbers, the airline said.

During this year's winter season “Ryanair“ will base a total of nine aircraft at Warsaw Airport and will serve 30 routes, the announcement said.

“Due to the planned doubling of passenger traffic to 3.2 million people, we have invested an additional $300 million in three new aircraft based at “Modlin“ for the winter 2026 season,“ said Ryanair Group CEO “ Michael O'Leary.