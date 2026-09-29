New power in London! British Prime Minister Andy Burnham will seek consensus on future relations with the EU

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said that he would present the options available to Britain to maintain its future relations with the European Union and added that he would strive to achieve a consensus that would help shape the partnership with the Union, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

"Brexit has brought more harm than good. "I will use the UK-EU summit to set out to you and to the country what I think are the different options for the UK to maintain a long-term relationship with our European partners," Burnham said at the Labour Party's annual conference in Liverpool.

"I will see whether we can reach a consensus on this," the British prime minister added.

Burnham also said his Labour party would contest the next election, committing to changes to the electoral system.

He made the statement after announcing that he would set up a national commission to reform the electoral system.

"We will go into the next election with a platform that commits to changing the electoral system," Burnham said.

The British prime minister said he would invite all political parties to participate in the work of the national committee and will seek their support for the necessary electoral reforms.

Burnham also indicated that his government would create a national social assistance service, which would be free at the place where its services are provided, Reuters reported.

"It will be a system that fits into the best traditions of the party, where everyone contributes and everyone is insured. Its services will be free at the place of use and you will not be charged fees that will be paid from your basic state pension,", Burnham said at the annual conference of the Labour Party in Liverpool.

The British Prime Minister specified that he would present the planned system to voters at the next election.

The next election in Britain will be held in 2029, Reuters recalls.