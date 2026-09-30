Two killed, nine injured in Sumy airstrikes

Two people were killed and nine injured in Russian airstrikes on the Ukrainian city of Sumy with guided bombs, the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleg Grigorov announced. Three children were among the injured.

The victims were a 70-year-old woman and a 74-year-old man, who were in the private sector of the city. Dozens of residential buildings, educational institutions, other civilian objects and cars were damaged.

A bomb also fell on the city cemetery

One of the guided bombs fell on the territory of the Central City Cemetery. Graves and monuments were damaged, and the blast wave shattered the windows of a church.

„Russian strikes do not even bypass memorials and burial sites“, said Oleg Grigorov.

Earlier in the day, a strike on a school in Sumy was also reported during school hours. Children and staff were taking cover when the bomb hit the building, „Ukrainska Pravda“ reported.

Over 150 strikes on Sumy since the beginning of the year

Grigorov said the city is under almost daily attacks with guided aerial bombs.

„The enemy attacks the regional center with guided aerial bombs almost every day. "Since the beginning of the year, Russia has carried out over 150 strikes on the city of Sumy alone," the head of the regional administration said.

According to him, guided aerial bombs remain "one of the most serious and complex threats" to the border regions.

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda