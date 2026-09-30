Child injured in Russian strikes on Kharkiv

A child was injured in Russian strikes on Kharkiv, the city's mayor Igor Terekhov announced. The attacks hit the Salty and Kiev districts.

Initially, a strike was reported in the Salty district. A private house and a car were damaged, and the child suffered an acute stress reaction and was provided with medical assistance.

Later, Terekhov added that a strike was also registered in the Kiev district. The published information does not indicate other injured people, nor does it provide additional details about the damage there.

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda