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Child injured in Russian strikes on Kharkiv

Child injured in Russian strikes on Kharkiv

The attacks hit the Salty and Kiev districts of the city. A private house and a car were damaged.

Sep 30, 2026 05:54 70

Child injured in Russian strikes on Kharkiv - 1
Milen Ganev Milen Ganev Chief editor at Fakti.bg

A child was injured in Russian strikes on Kharkiv, the city's mayor Igor Terekhov announced. The attacks hit the Salty and Kiev districts.

Initially, a strike was reported in the Salty district. A private house and a car were damaged, and the child suffered an acute stress reaction and was provided with medical assistance.

Later, Terekhov added that a strike was also registered in the Kiev district. The published information does not indicate other injured people, nor does it provide additional details about the damage there.

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda