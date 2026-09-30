Child killed in Russian attack on Kiev region

A child was killed and three people were injured in a massive missile and drone attack on Kiev region on the night of September 30. Private homes, warehouses, cars and infrastructure were destroyed and damaged, reported the head of the Kiev regional military administration Timur Tkachenko.

In Vyshgorod, three people were pulled out from under the rubble of a destroyed private house. Among them was a child with an acute stress reaction. A man received shrapnel wounds to the head, and a woman - a leg injury. The injured are receiving medical assistance.

„Unfortunately, the body of another child was found under the rubble. Rescuers are unblocking. This is a terrible tragedy. "Sincere condolences to the child's relatives," said Timur Tkachenko.

In the Vyshgorod district, private houses were destroyed and damaged. Fires broke out in a residential building and garages, and the glazing of another house was damaged.

In the Buchanan district, three private houses, 11 cars and two warehouses were damaged. A fire also broke out there. Consequences of the attack were also registered at infrastructure facilities in the Buchanan, Vyshgorod and Obukhov districts.

Tkachenko indicated that the relevant services are working at the scene, eliminating the consequences of the strikes and continuing rescue operations.

That same night, Kiev was attacked with ballistic missiles. Fires broke out in the city, including in a private residential sector, and two people were injured.

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda