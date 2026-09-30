Airstrikes cost Ukraine $45 million per hour

Every hour that Ukrainian businesses stop working due to missile attack warnings costs the country's economy approximately $45 million. This was stated by the Minister of Economy and Environment Oleksandr Kravchenko to the British newspaper The Guardian, reports Focus.

During an airstrike, businesses, shops and services are forced to cease operations, while employees and citizens take refuge in protected premises. This leads to direct losses for production and trade and further hinders the functioning of the economy.

Against this background, the Ukrainian government is looking for ways to limit the economic consequences of the attacks. In early September, Kiev introduced a two-tier system for airstrikes. In the case of “yellow” alert related to a drone attack, businesses are allowed to continue operating subject to certain security measures. A “red” alert for a missile or combined attack requires stricter action and evacuation to shelters.

The economic pressure is also increasing due to direct damage to infrastructure. According to The Guardian, Russian strikes on industrial sites, logistics centers, and data centers have caused about $10 billion in damage to the Ukrainian economy this year alone.

The government is also preparing measures to support companies and maintain supplies of essential goods. Among the instruments being discussed is preferential financing for businesses with working capital of up to 1 billion Ukrainian hryvnia per company or group of companies.

Against the backdrop of the approaching winter, Kyiv is also facing additional pressure on its energy and digital infrastructure. Recent Russian attacks have targeted energy facilities, telecommunications, and data centers, creating new risks to the normal operation of businesses and public services.