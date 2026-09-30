Iran Receives American Proposal for Negotiations with the US

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has presented President Masoud Pezeshkian with the new US proposal to continue negotiations between Washington and Tehran. This was announced by Iranian government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani, quoted by the state news agency IRNA, reports Focus.

Details of the American proposal have not been disclosed. According to current information, Araghchi received the American response through Qatari intermediaries, after which he informed Pezeshkian about it.

The talks between Iran and the US continue with the mediation of Qatar. The main topic is the possibility of restoring normal shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, as well as the conditions for moving to broader negotiations.

Iran earlier proposed a seven-day confidence-building plan that includes concrete steps by both sides. Tehran has linked the opening of the Strait of Hormuz to the fulfillment of its conditions, including easing US pressure and releasing frozen Iranian assets. President Donald Trump initially rejected the proposal, but Qatari mediation continued.

Araghchi visited New York to participate in the week-long high-level meetings of the United Nations General Assembly. During his stay, he held contacts with mediators and said that Tehran awaits an official response from Washington.

The content of the US proposal is not yet public, and the two countries continue diplomatic contacts through mediators.