Over 600 detained in student protests in France

Over 600 protesters have been detained in France after an escalation of student demonstrations that turned into clashes with police and arson in several cities. According to authorities, at least 83 security officers, as well as 32 teachers and students, were injured.

Protests were held in front of 356 schools. The situation was most seriously affected in Paris, Bordeaux, Lyon and Lille, where the police again used tear gas.

Students demand changes in schools

High school students are protesting against overcrowded classes, high workload, shortage of teachers and poor quality of teaching materials. Some protesters also cited harsh living conditions in schools, including cockroaches and rats. According to a student quoted by Reuters, classroom temperatures can range from scorching heat to below freezing depending on the weather.

The clashes and arson attempts have led to a heightened police presence around schools. Among those detained are protesters who took part in demonstrations that threw objects and engaged in what authorities have described as urban violence.

Macron: Violence cannot be justified

Interior Minister Laurent Nunes condemned the escalation outside certain schools. He has called attacks on police officers, throwing objects, verbal abuse, arson attempts and acts of urban violence unacceptable.

President Emmanuel Macron has said that the concerns of young people are legitimate but do not justify attacks on police and teachers.

“High schools are meant to be open and to share knowledge. They are not meant to be blocked or to set fire to trash cans,“ Macron told reporters in Madrid.

Macron and Nunes have accused far-left groups of inciting violence during the protests. No further details have been given about follow-up measures against those detained.

Sources: Focus, Deutsche Welle, Reuters