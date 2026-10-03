One killed in mine collapse near Severouralsk

One person died in a local rock collapse at the “Cheremukhovskaya-Glubokaya“ mine near Severouralsk in the Sverdlovsk region. The incident occurred at around 6:40 a.m. at a depth of 1,040 meters, the Sverdlovsk region prosecutor's office reported.

“According to preliminary information, at around 6:40 a.m. at the “Cheremukhovskaya-Glubokaya“ mine near Severouralsk at a depth of 1,040 meters, a local rock collapse occurred,“ the prosecutor's office said. Rescuers found a man with no signs of life and pulled his body out of the rubble.

At the time of the accident, 98 people were in the mine. According to the Main Directorate of the Russian Emergencies Ministry in the Sverdlovsk Region, no evacuation was carried out, since the collapse was localized in a separate section. The confirmed information does not indicate that the 98 workers were trapped underground.

Two teams of the Severouralsk Mine Rescue Platoon were sent to the scene. A total of 24 people and five units of equipment, including teams from the Emergencies Ministry, participated in the rescue operations. The body of the deceased was found and removed by specialized services.

Prosecutor's Office Checks Safety

The Severouralsk Prosecutor's Office has launched an inspection of compliance with safety requirements for the above works and labor legislation. The investigation should clarify the causes of the collapse and the circumstances surrounding the worker's death.

The mine's operation has not been completely suspended. Only the section affected by the collapse has been temporarily suspended while the competent services take the necessary actions. If violations are identified, the prosecutor's office will take measures for prosecutorial response.

Sources: Vzglyad, MK Yekaterinburg, Ura.ru