Italian Foreign Minister Hospitalized After Feeling Sick During Wine Festival

Italian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister in Giorgia Meloni's Government Antonio Tajani felt unwell this morning and was taken to the Gemelli Hospital in Rome, reports RAI News, BTA reports.

Tajani attended the opening of the traditional Wine and Grape Festival in Marino, near Rome. The event also included a ceremony at the local Basilica of San Barnaba.

During the event, Tajani was in the front row of the pews when he suddenly felt sick. Red Cross volunteers and medical personnel who were on site to provide assistance during the opening of the festival immediately intervened and provided assistance to the minister.

Tajani recovered in just a few minutes and was able to leave the basilica on his own, accompanied by his bodyguards. However, as a precautionary measure, it was decided to take him to the Gemelli Hospital in Rome, where he underwent a full medical examination.

The examinations carried out did not reveal any particular problems. The medical picture was consistent with a simple drop in blood pressure, without serious consequences and without signs pointing to more serious complications.

The Italian Foreign Ministry reported that Tajani was feeling well and there was no reason to worry about his health.