Trump Urges Minnesota to "Fight Back" Somali Immigrants

US President Donald Trump said Minnesota is being "overrun" by Somali immigrants and urged residents of the state to "fight back". He made his message on Truth Social, accusing local authorities of "robbing and abandoning" the population.

“Fight Back, Minnesota, Fight Back! If you need it, the federal government will come to your aid“, Trump wrote, quoted by RBC.

The president claims that there is "violence, murder and chaos" in the state. He called Governor Tim Walz an "incompetent thief" and said he did not want to intervene. Trump also criticized Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

Call for federal intervention

Trump demanded that Walz and Frey "immediately" request federal assistance, adding that local authorities should then leave the rest to the federal government. His publication did not specify specific measures that the administration plans to take after this call.

The statement comes amid ongoing tensions over Washington's immigration policy and the Somali community in Minnesota. According to US media, representatives of about 40 police departments in the Minneapolis and St. Paul area are discussing the creation of a regional response group to combat gun violence. Somali community representatives warn that using generalizations such as “Somali gangs“ can fuel hostility toward people who are not involved in crime.

Previous Administration Actions

In late December 2025, Immigration and Customs Enforcement launched Operation Metro Surge in Minnesota to identify, detain, and deport people who are in the United States illegally. In January, Trump threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act, which allows the use of military units in cases of serious unrest.

In February, the president accused members of the Somali community of embezzling about $19 billion from American taxpayers. These claims are part of the administration's political rhetoric on the issue of welfare fraud, but they do not mean that the entire Somali community is connected to the cases under investigation.

Local authorities and community representatives have not announced a specific plan to implement Trump's call. There has also been no announcement of a federal government decision to redeploy forces to Minnesota.

Sources: rbc.ru, axios.com, apnews.com