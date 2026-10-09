Maia Sandu: Moldova will accept more Ukrainian refugees if needed

Moldova is ready to accept as many Ukrainian refugees as needed if the winter in Ukraine turns out to be as severe as expected. This was stated by Moldovan President Maia Sandu during the Moldovan Security Forum in Chisinau.

“If this winter in Ukraine turns out to be as severe as everyone expects, we are ready to accept as many people as needed to be safe“, Sandu said.

According to her, since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022, over 1 million Ukrainians have arrived in Moldova, and about 100,000 have found a home in the country. The president did not specify a specific limit on the number of people Moldova could accept in the event of a new humanitarian crisis.

Chisinau maintains transport links with Ukraine

Sandu presented the reception of Ukrainian refugees as part of Moldova's broader support for Ukraine. After the blockade of the Black Sea routes, Chisinau has provided railways and roads for Ukrainian exports. Gas for Ukraine can pass through Moldovan territory via the Vertical Corridor, and transit fees for grain and gas have been reduced.

Moldova is also part of the Coalition of the Willing and supports the creation of a Special Tribunal to investigate the crime of aggression against Ukraine. Sandu said her government would not allow the country to become a route for circumventing international sanctions against Russia.

Sandu warns of airspace violations

The Moldovan president said the war was already affecting the country through airstrikes, damage to infrastructure and information operations. She said nine Russian drones had violated Moldovan airspace in the past seven days, and in September the number had exceeded 20.

Sandu said Russian drones had struck checkpoints on the border with Ukraine. One of the strikes killed two people trying to cross into Moldova. Debris from a drone hit a bus at a border crossing, injuring a border guard. She said attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure earlier this year had polluted the Dniester River and left 300,000 Moldovans without safe water for a week. A power line that at times carries two-thirds of the country's electricity was also damaged.

Sandu accused anonymous Telegram channels of trying to convince Moldovan citizens that the danger comes from supporting Ukraine. She described these actions as part of a “cognitive war“ aimed at undermining trust in state institutions and support for the Ukrainian side.

According to the president, Ukraine's resilience is directly linked to Moldova's security, and the country's membership in the European Union is the most reliable guarantee of the region's security.

Sources: unian.net, ukrinform.net