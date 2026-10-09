Over 100,000 Ukrainians in the US face deportation

More than 100,000 Ukrainians in the US face deportation if the administration of President Donald Trump does not extend their status as temporarily protected persons. The deadline for a decision is October 19.

The TPS status protects Ukrainians from deportation and allows them to apply for work permits. It was granted to Ukrainian citizens in 2022 due to the ongoing armed conflict and emergency conditions in the country.

A third option is also being discussed

According to Politico, the administration can choose between extending or ending protection, but a third scenario is also being discussed in Congress – no formal decision has been made. Under such an approach, the status could be automatically extended for another six months.

This would block deportations for the period, but would leave uncertainty about the right of Ukrainians to work and study legally in the United States. A similar approach has already been used with regard to citizens of El Salvador.

The dispute in Congress

“The political backlash that would follow if the administration tried to deport Ukrainians is an important factor“, a congressional representative familiar with the bipartisan discussions on Ukraine issues told Politico.

Some Republicans insist that the temporary protected status programs be limited. According to them, temporary protection is becoming a permanent solution.

However, Democrats and Republicans are calling for the protections for Ukrainians to be maintained because of the ongoing war. Congress is considering a bill that would extend the status until 2029.

US lawmakers have warned that returning more than 100,000 Ukrainians to a country at war could have serious political consequences. The administration has until October 19 to decide whether to continue TPS, terminate it or let the status lapse without a formal decision.

Sources: politico.com