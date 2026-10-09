US restrictions against Cuba are aimed not only at the Caribbean country, but also at the entire international community. This was stated by Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parilla, who defined Washington's policy as a system of unilateral coercive measures with consequences beyond the borders of the United States.

“If we do not build a broad and solid international coalition, putting aside our political and ideological differences, we will all suffer the consequences“, Rodriguez said in Geneva on February 23, 2026. According to him, the US actions constitute a violation of the UN Charter and international law.

Cuba talks about energy blockade

In an interview with the Associated Press on September 24, Rodriguez said that relations between Havana and Washington are characterized by “a brutal tightening of the economic and financial blockade“ and a "total oil blockade," which he says amounts to a naval blockade.

President Donald Trump's administration imposed restrictions on fuel supplies to Cuba in January. They have hampered the import of oil for thermal power plants and spare parts for the island's aging energy infrastructure.

According to the Associated Press, Cuba's power grid has suffered at least six outages since the beginning of the year. Millions of residents have been left without electricity, affecting cooking, water, internet and telephone services.

New restrictions on Cuban delegation to the UN

The United States is also considering new restrictions on Cuban representatives traveling to the UN in New York. According to the Associated Press, the State Department is considering the possibility of "tight control" on the delegation expected to participate in the annual vote at the General Assembly on the US embargo against Cuba.

Cuban representatives are already subject to restrictions in New York and Washington due to the inclusion of Cuba on the US list of state sponsors of terrorism. Their movement is limited to an area with a radius of 25 miles around the UN headquarters in Manhattan. New measures could make it difficult or impossible for them to participate in the vote.

UN General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding, but they reflect the position of the international community. For more than three decades, the UN body has adopted documents calling on Washington to end the economic embargo against Cuba.

Negotiations between Havana and Washington are at a standstill

Rodriguez said that there are currently no meetings scheduled between Cuban and US representatives. However, he stressed that Cuba remains ready to maintain channels of contact. According to him, the previous talks were conducted with respect, but the public statements and subsequent decisions of the US administration were “extremely aggressive“.

The Cuban minister linked the US restrictions not only to the bilateral dispute, but also to the broader issue of the application of national laws outside the territory of a country. According to Havana's position, this creates a risk for other countries, companies and financial institutions that maintain relations with Cuba.

Sources: apnews.com