Evacuation along the US coast due to Hurricane Isaias

Hurricane Isaias has reached Category 2 and is heading towards the northern Gulf Coast of Mexico, where it is expected to make landfall late Friday or early Saturday. Maximum sustained winds are about 100 miles per hour. Portions of Mississippi, Alabama and western Florida are at risk.

Isaias is the first hurricane of the 2026 Atlantic season. According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm is moving northeast and is expected to strengthen further before reaching the coast. A hurricane warning is in effect from the Mississippi-Alabama border through southern Alabama to Panama City, Florida.

Florida Evacuation

A mandatory evacuation has been ordered for coastal areas of Okaloosa County. The order covers areas around Okaloosa Island, the coastal areas of Fort Walton Beach, Destin, Mary Esther and Niceville. Evacuation orders have been issued for areas in Walton County, with local authorities urging residents to leave the risk areas early.

Coastal residents are bracing windows in homes and businesses, and some residents are already leaving the area by car. Authorities warn that preparations for storm surge and damaging winds must be completed quickly.

Flooding and Tornado Threat

“Preparations to protect life and property from storm surge and damaging winds along the Gulf Coast Warning Area must be completed quickly“, the National Hurricane Center warned.

Forecasts call for heavy tropical rains and flooding in the Mississippi River Delta region. Tornadoes are also a potential threat, which could form from Friday night into Saturday along the coasts of Alabama, Georgia and Florida.

The U.S. Coast Guard warned that high seas, heavy rains and damaging winds accompanying tropical storms and hurricanes pose a serious threat to the population. Isaias is expected to remain a dangerous hurricane as it approaches the coast.

Sources: focus-news.net, cbsnews.com, apnews.com