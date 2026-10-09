The UN Security Council will hold a meeting on Ukraine on Friday, October 9. The meeting is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. local time in New York, or 10:00 p.m. Bulgarian time.

The meeting is included in the body's updated work program under the heading “Maintaining peace and security in Ukraine“. According to TASS, the meeting was convened at the request of the European members of the Security Council.

European initiative

The initiative comes from the E5 group, which includes Denmark, France, Greece, Latvia and the United Kingdom. Greece holds the presidency of the UN Security Council in October.

The representatives of the member states are expected to discuss the development of the war, the risks to international peace and security and the consequences of the ongoing hostilities in Ukraine during the meeting.

The Security Council has already held several meetings on the Ukrainian issue in 2026. These meetings have discussed the military and humanitarian situation, the protection of civilians and the possibilities for a diplomatic settlement of the conflict.

No decision announced

It has not yet been announced in advance whether the meeting will end with a vote on a resolution, a presidential statement or another document. Its main purpose is to present positions and exchange information on the situation in Ukraine.

The meeting will be held in an open format, unless the Council takes a separate decision to change its regime. Details of the agenda and participants can be specified immediately before the start of the meeting.

Sources: tass.ru, vz.ru