Augusto Curri supports Flavio Bolsonaro in the runoff

Writer and psychiatrist Augusto Curri has supported Senator Flavio Bolsonaro in the runoff in the Brazilian presidential election against President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The vote between the two will be held on October 25.

Flavio Bolsonaro announced his support for Curri in a video posted on social media. Local media had already reported on the decision of the candidate who finished third in the first round.

Curri received 2.89% of the actual votes

Curri, a candidate for the “Forward“ party, received 2.89% of the actual votes. During the campaign, he avoided defining himself as a representative of the left or right political space and used the motto “Focus on what matters“.

His support comes at a time when Flavio Bolsonaro is trying to extend his lead before the second round. In the first round, the senator received 47.03% of the vote, while Lula came in second with 45.16%.

Two more candidates take a stand

Among the top five candidates, Ronaldo Caiado also endorsed Flavio Bolsonaro earlier this week. Renan Santos said he would not support either of the two candidates in the runoff.

Flavio Bolsonaro is the son of former President Jair Bolsonaro. The upcoming second round will determine whether the presidency will pass to a representative of the Bolsonaro family, or whether Lula will be given the opportunity to continue his rule.

Sources: bta.bg, noticias.uol.com.br