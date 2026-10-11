"Flash": New drones may bypass electronic warfare

A new technology for autonomous navigation may reduce the effect of electronic warfare against drones. This was warned by Sergey Beskrestnov, an adviser to the President of Ukraine on the development of technological directions in defense, known by the call sign “Flash“.

According to him, in 2027, active development of optical navigation systems for drones designed for medium and long-range strikes, as well as for cheap cruise missiles, is expected.

“The drone is conditionally loaded with photos of the area, and the drone orients itself by comparing the images from its memory with the picture from the camera. "Google terrain photos can also be used for basic orientation," Beskrestnov explained.

According to him, the Russian troops are already using a similar system on small unmanned aerial vehicles. Among the models mentioned are the “Molniya“, V2U and “Lancet“.

“Susanin“ system found on “Geran-4“ and “Geran-5“

Beskrestnov also reported that a similar technology was recently found on the “Geran-4“ and “Geran-5“ strike drones. According to him, the system is based on the flight controller "Susanin".

Ukrainian military intelligence has also published data on "Susanin". Its description states that the system compares an image from an optical sensor with a pre-loaded reference photo to maintain the drone's route between the launch point and the target.

It is precisely the autonomous mode that is the reason why the technology poses a problem for electronic warfare. Beskrestnov claims that a drone that moves on an image of the terrain is not affected by jamming means, since it does not rely entirely on a radio channel for flight correction. The same statement is also quoted by the Ukrainian website OBOZ.UA.

This does not mean that such devices are invulnerable to all means of countermeasures. The published information does not make it clear what the accuracy of the system is in cloudy conditions, changes in terrain or limited visibility, nor what other methods of detection and destruction are used against these drones.

Russia also tests a jet interceptor drone

Against the backdrop of the development of autonomous navigation, tests of the Russian jet anti-aircraft drone “Roscherk“ are also reported. According to publications, the device can reach speeds of up to 500 km/h, have a range of up to 250 km, and be designed to intercept jet drones.

These data are presented as information from the media, and the publications do not provide details about the testing stage, serial production, or actual use of the “Rosherk“.

Sources: unian.net, war.obozrevatel.com