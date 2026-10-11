Guterres condemns Riyadh airport attacks

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the ongoing cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia, including the attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. The organization called on all parties to immediately stop attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure.

“We reiterate our call on all parties to exercise restraint and insist that they comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law, refrain from direct attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure and ensure the protection of civilians“, said the spokesman for the Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric.

The statement was made after reports of attacks near Riyadh and against the airport in the Saudi capital. It comes after the latest strike on October 10, which Saudi aviation authorities said killed 12 people and wounded 309. Some of the injured were in critical condition.

The dead included four Saudi nationals and eight foreigners. Saudi authorities also reported material damage, the extent of which is still being assessed. Flights from the airport were temporarily suspended while authorities assessed the aftermath of the attack.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen blamed the group for the strike on the passenger terminal. Coalition spokesman Major General Turki al-Maliki described it as a grave violation of international humanitarian law and said a decisive response would follow. The Houthis have not claimed responsibility for the latest attack.

A series of strikes on airports

On October 8 and 9, attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Abha International Airport killed three people and wounded 36. One of the strikes hit a Saudi Arabian Airlines plane, killing a pilot.

A series of attacks in recent weeks have heightened tensions between Saudi Arabia and the Iran-backed Houthis. Strikes on airports, populated areas and energy facilities are spreading the conflict beyond Yemen's borders.

The UN has warned that the ongoing escalation is endangering civilians and civil aviation. The organization called on all parties to respect international humanitarian law and take action to prevent further casualties.

Sources: apnews.com, aljazeera.com, org.petra.gov.jo