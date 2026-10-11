Two injured in Russian drone strikes in Dnipro, warehouses burned

Two people were injured in nighttime drone attacks on Dnipro, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Alexander Gandzha, reported. An 8-year-old girl and a 29-year-old woman were injured.

„Two people were injured as a result of the nighttime Russian strikes on Dnipro. These are an 8-year-old girl and a 29-year-old woman. The child is hospitalized. Medics assess his condition as moderately serious“, Ganja said.

A residential building was damaged

According to the head of the regional administration, a multi-storey residential building was damaged in one of the city's districts. In another district, several food warehouses, as well as trucks and cars, were on fire.

Earlier, the mayor of Dnipro reported that a Russian strike drone had hit a nine-storey building. This previous report indicated that three people were injured.

The data on the two injured, announced by Alexander Ganja, and on the three injured in the earlier report are presented as separate, consecutive reports on the attacks. It does not follow from them that the number of injured should be added up.

Sources: pravda.com.ua