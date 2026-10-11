Drone attack causes Yandex outage in Vladimir

A large-scale outage has affected „Yandex“ services after reports of a drone attack on the company's data center in Vladimir. „Yandex“ itself reported a power outage in the ru-central1-a zone of the Yandex Cloud platform, while Telegram channels and Exilenova+ link the problem to an attack with drones.

„Power outages are observed in the ru-central1-a access zone. The team is working to fix the problem. We will keep you updated on the progress of the work“, „Yandex“ stated.

The ru-central1-a zone is physically located in the company's data center in Vladimir, in the „Energetik“ microdistrict. The message about the accident was published at around 4 a.m. local time. Cloud resources and services such as „Yandex Home“, „Yandex Music“ and „Telemost“ were affected.

Footage shows attack over Vladimir

Vladimir region has previously been under threat from drones. Exilenova+ has published footage that it claims shows a drone attack over the city, and has reported that the „Yandex“ data center was among the objects attacked. The information about direct damage to the facility was not confirmed separately by the Russian authorities in the material of “Ukrainska Pravda“.

The data center in Vladimir is one of the main infrastructure facilities of “Yandex“. Its first site has been operating since 2017, and in March 2026 the company put into operation a new center with a capacity of 40 megawatts, designed for 2,800 server racks, nearby.

A series of strikes on the infrastructure

The collapse in Vladimir comes after other incidents affecting “Yandex“ data centers in Russia. A fire broke out during a drone attack in Sasovo, Ryazan Region, which affected part of the infrastructure. The company later warned that it could not confirm the possibility of restoring the equipment there.

Part of the infrastructure of another Yandex data center in Kaluga was also damaged in a drone attack. After the incident, the company said that some of its services may be disrupted, and the full extent of the damage is being assessed.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, astra.press