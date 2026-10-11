US disables cargo ship near Iran

The US military announced that it had disabled the cargo ship “Ocean Molika“, also known as “Arica Sun“, after it attempted to bypass Washington's blockade of Iranian ports. This was reported by Reuters.

A US fighter jet hit the stern of the Panamanian-flagged vessel with a precision-guided munition. According to the US Central Command, the ship's propulsion system was completely disabled, without any casualties.

According to CENTCOM, the ship left an Iranian port and attempted to pass through regional waters. “Ocean Molika“ is a bulk carrier.

Warning to ships in the area

The US command warned sailors in the Gulf of Oman and the approaches to the Strait of Hormuz “to heed blockade warnings, monitor shipping messages and maintain contact with US naval forces“.

The incident comes amid a sharp decline in shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. The number of vessels passing through the strategic route has fallen to its lowest level in more than two months after attacks on tankers last week reached their highest level since the start of the war between the US, Israel and Iran.

Before the war, about a fifth of the world's oil passed through the strait. The restrictions on shipping have raised concerns about supply disruptions and led to a rise in crude oil prices.

Sources: bta.bg