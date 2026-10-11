Saudi Arabia intercepts new Houthi ballistic missile

A ballistic missile launched by the Houthi movement was intercepted and destroyed in Al-Kharj province in Saudi Arabia. This was announced by Turki al-Maliki, spokesman for the Riyadh-led Arab coalition in Yemen.

„A ballistic missile launched by the Houthi movement was intercepted and destroyed“, al-Maliki said.

The announcement comes amid a series of missile attacks on Saudi Arabia. On October 8, the coalition announced the interception of two ballistic missiles after the Houthi movement announced a strike on Riyadh airport. In the attack, a Saudia Airlines plane caught fire and was seriously damaged. According to Reuters sources, he may have been hit by debris from the intercepted missile or another munition.

12 killed in subsequent strike on airport

A subsequent missile strike on the “King Khalid“ International Airport in Riyadh killed 12 people and injured 309. The data comes from the Saudi General Directorate of Civil Aviation. Among the dead were four Saudi citizens, two Bangladeshi citizens and one citizen each of the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan.

After the attack, work at the airport was temporarily suspended while the damage was assessed. The Saudi coalition described the strike as a grave violation and promised a “decisive response“.

Military escalation in Yemen continues

Tensions are increasing in parallel with the offensive of the internationally recognized government of Yemen against the Houthis. On October 4, the head of the Yemeni Presidential Council, Rishad al-Alimi, announced the start of a military operation to restore control over territories that remain outside the government's control.

According to him, the decision is related to the increase in attacks on civilians, government facilities, neighboring countries and international routes. The new missile interception shows that missile strikes and missile defense remain the focus of the conflict between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition.

Sources: apnews.com, saudigazette.com.sa