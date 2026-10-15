North Korea tests two types of submarine-launched cruise missiles

North Korea has tested two types of strategic submarine-launched cruise missiles, North Korea's state news agency KCNA reported. The tests were conducted in the sea off the country's east coast.

According to the KCNA, the aim was to test the operational capabilities of the navy and the reliability of military deterrence. High-ranking military officials attended the tests.

“The tests did not threaten the security of neighboring countries,“ the KCNA said.

The agency did not provide details about the missiles or how they were launched. It was not reported whether the missiles were launched from an operational submarine or from another underwater platform.

Submarines are a military priority for Pyongyang

North Korea continues to develop submarines armed with missiles, as well as ballistic and cruise missiles, which it tests from various platforms. Among them is an outdated submarine used in previous tests.

It is believed that Pyongyang has not yet fully put into operation a modern submarine with missile weapons. The creation of such a platform is among the main military priorities of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Under his leadership, North Korea is developing various types of strategic ballistic and cruise missiles. The new test is another demonstration of Pyongyang's efforts to expand its capabilities to strike from the sea.

Sources: bta.bg, internazionale.it